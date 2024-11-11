No more salary without registration, Kwara tells civil servants

The Kwara State Government has said public sector workers without a valid registration number will not be paid salary and bonuses from November (this month).

Commissioner of Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru, disclosed this on Monday in a statement.

According to her, workers, who are yet to register with the Kwara State Residents Registration Agency (KWSRRA), should do so now.

SPONSOR AD

She said the exercise started many months ago in line with the administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency in resource administration.

She said a directive had since been issued, mandating all state employees, including those across the 16 local government areas, to complete their registration.

“Effective November 2024, workers who have not registered will not receive salary payments or bonuses.

“The KWSRRA registration is a vital step toward establishing a comprehensive and accurate database that enables us to serve Kwara State residents more effectively,” she noted.

Nuru added that the registration of all state workers “strengthens its payroll system, enhances service delivery and builds trust in the processes.”

The initiative, she further noted, would play a key role in resource management and planning within the state.

“The integrity of our data impacts all our financial and administrative systems. A complete database helps us make informed decisions, allocate resources efficiently and ensure that every eligible worker is compensated fairly and accurately.

“All state employees who have not yet registered are urged to promptly visit the nearest KWSRRA registration centre to complete their enrollment.

“By following this directive, Kwara State is working to establish a more efficient and equitable system for its workforce and residents alike,” she stated.