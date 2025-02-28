No mercy for illegal revenue collectors in Kogi, desist or face wrath of law, KGIRS

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has warned illegal revenue collectors to stop their activities,or risk arrest and prosecution.

The state Chairman of KGIRS, Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe stated this in Lokoja on Thursday, stressing that whoever is caught indulging in such criminal activities in any name would face full wrath of the law.

He added that a structure has been evolved out to ensure those defiant illegal revenue collectors operating in the state are apprehended and dragged before the law.

“It is an offence against the state to collect revenue meant for the government. KGIRS is the only constitutionally recognized body saddled with the responsibility of collecting tax and revenue for Kogi state government.

“Therefore no associations or unions are allowed to collect revenue. Whoever is apprehended doing so will be prosecuted according to the law. Some people are facing prosecution right now in the law court for violating the law” he said.

However, the KGIRS Boss called on tax payers who are yet to perform their constitutional obligations of tax payment to do so in the interest of the state.

He stressed that payment of tax promptly will encourage the state government to provide quality education, health , road, water and other projects that has direct bearing on the lives of the people.

“When you declare your income and pay your tax promptly, government will have the financial power to execute meaningful projects that will benefit the people of the state.

“The zone 8 roundabout – Barrack – Zango – GYB junction road and zone 8 roundabout – CBN – High Court road, payment of WAEC, JAMB, BECEL for students of public schools in Kogi state are the commitment of the state government to show what your tax can do for you”, he said .