No Meaningful Development Without Power Sector Reforms – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shetimma has said there is no way Nigeria can achieve economic development without addressing the power sector crisis.

He therefore urged leaders in the country to rise above their differences, confront the power sector crisis and make Nigeria an industrialized nation.

The Vice President stated this when he inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC) Ad Hoc Committee on National Electrification and NEC Ad Hoc Committee on Polio Eradication at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking while inaugurating the ad hoc committee on National Electrification, Shettima made reference to countries with similar challenges of energy insufficiency, such as Indonesia, India, South Africa, and Uganda, pointing out that they were already in the league of those at the forefront of post-industrial revolution.

“One common thing with these countries and others in the post-industrial revolution community is that they have largely resolved the issue of energy insufficiency.

“There is no doubt that we cannot dream of meaningful national economic development without addressing the issue in the power sector and ensuring that Nigerians have accessible, available and affordable energy,” he stated.

Regretting that an estimated 40-70 percent of Nigerians have no formal access to electricity, Shettima said he is comforted by the knowledge that the calibre and experiences of Governors and other members of the committee “will definitely change the narrative in a positive trajectory.”

He acknowledged the basic challenges in the nation’s power sector, especially the national grid which has been witnessing system collapse.

The VP however expressed hope that there would soon be significant improvement following the recent reforms in the energy sector which have opened the sector, “not only to the participation of, otherwise, excluded players, but also to attract investments, both foreign and local.