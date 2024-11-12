No Kebbi village under bandits’ control – Deputy Gov

The Kebbi State Government says no single village is under control of bandits reportedly adjudicating in Sharia Courts and appointing traditional rulers in the state.

The state Deputy Governor. Sen. Umar Abubakar-Tafida, debunked the report at a news briefing in his office in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

“There is no single village, in the whole of Kebbi State, where bandits are in-charge of Sharia courts or have appointed village heads of their choice.”

“The report is false, with no iota of truth; this is just the imagination of writers of such news. We do not have a bandit base or camp in Kebbi. These marauders infiltrated from neighboring states, and from Niger Republic to Kebbi through their informants to strike and retreat,” he said.

Abubakar-Tafida assured that the state government had put in place incisive and effective strategies to put an end to the acts of banditry.

“The delegation sent by the state government under the leadership of the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu to meet with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa has held a fruitful discussion with the military high-command.”

“This discussion was on ways to wipe out banditry and insurgency in Kebbi, Northwest and the North generally,” he said.

Abubakar-Tafida announced that, so far, N92.5 million had been disbursed to the families of victims who lost their lives in the bandits’ attack on Friday, Nov. 7.

“Gov. Nasir Idris donated N50 million, Sen. Bagudu gave N30 million, members of the National Assembly from the state donated N10 million while Minister of State for Humanitarian Services, Dr Tanko Sununu, donated N2.5 million to the families.

“We are grateful to them for their condolence visit to Mera in Augie Local Government Area, as well as their benevolence to the victims,” the deputy governor noted.

When he featured on a Channels Television programme on Monday, Human rights activist, Audu Bulama Bukarti, said members of the newly identified terror group, Lakurawa, have taken over the duties of traditional rulers in some communities in Kebbi State, serving as mediators among locals.

Bukarti said, “You know Boko Haram became a transnational terror group and nothing was done until after it had operated for many years. And had gathered experience, arms and money through kidnapping and other terrorism activities.

“This one is not up to the level of Boko Haram in terms of sophistication, lethality, experience and connection. But they are potentially very dangerous. You can’t travel five kilometers in one local government in Kebbi State without encountering Lakurawa on your way. All the villages surrounding the local government headquarters are under the control of Lakurawa.

“As we speak, they are serving as judges for local people. If you have a local problem, a dispute with your neighbour, you report to them because they have forbidden traditional rulers from intervening in any dispute that is brought to them. Traditional rulers have no option but to obey them because they will kill them if they don’t obey their instruction.”