No inch of our training ground ceded to terrorists – Military

The Defence Headquarters had dismissed the claim by the Niger House of Assembly that the Nigerian Army Training Camp in Kotangora has been taken over by bandits/terrorists.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, in a statement on Wednesday, said, “no inch of the training area has been ceded to the terrorist”.

“Firstly, this headquarters seize the opportunity to unequivocally state that, this allegation is incorrect and in accurate with realities on the ground.

“While, it is understanding that troops have recorded encounters with terrorists in the course of operating in the general area.No inch of the training area has been ceded to the terrorist,” he said.

Buba said troops had constantly eliminated the threat posed by terrorist crisscrossing the vast area, adding that their clearance operations in the area had denied the terrorist freedom of action.

He clarified that the ongoing operations, particularly in Niger was targeted at terrorists, saying it was erroneous for such threats to be described in any other form other than terrorism.

According to him, the military is working closely with the Niger State Government to ensure improved security in the state and for the citizens.

“Our troops are not relenting at ensure total destruction of these terrorists wherever they maybe hiding,” he added. (NAN)