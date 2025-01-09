No going back on tax clearance for students’ registration –Kogi Govt

The Kogi State Government has insisted that the presentation of parents’ Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) by prospective students remains a mandatory condition for admission into tertiary institutions.

The Chairman, Kogi Board of Internal Revenue Services(KGIRS), Mr Sule Enehe disclosed this at a media chat in Lokoja on Wednesday.

He said the policy that was introduced two years ago at the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Ayingba, and Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara was targeted at shoring up the revenue profile of the state.

“The decision of the Kogi government to compel students to present parents’ TCC at the point of registration is with good intention and in accordance with the law.

“Section 24(f) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states that every citizen should declare his or her income and endeavour to pay tax to the government.

“By the provisions of Section 96 on personal income tax, anyone that fails to pay tax shall face prosecution,” he said.

He said the organisation had issued a memo to the Secretary to the State Government two years earlier to that effect, expressing surprise that the public only got to know about the policy this year.

He said, “A circular was issued to that effect, followed by jingles and various announcements on both radio and television stations to sensitise the public.

“What people don’t know is the huge financial burden on the state government which runs three universities, asides other tertiary institutions.

“We hope to do more in sensitising the public on this policy. It is for the good of the people and crucial to the progress of the state.”

However, the policy has generated some controversy with some public and civil society organisations faulting it.

Some activists have threatened to challenge the policy in court, while describing it as counter productive and anti education.