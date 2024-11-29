No going back on Nigeria’s economic reform, Tinubu tells Macron

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the ongoing reform, saying that it will benefit the whole of Africa.

The President, who lauded the Nigeria’s relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron, told the French leader that there was no looking back on the reforms embarked upon by his administration.

Speaking at a State Dinner organised by the French government for him at Palais des Elysée in Paris on Thursday night, the Tinubu encouraged Nigerian and French citizens to uphold the cordial relationship shared by their countries.

Tinubu said Africa had no choice but to build a continent that connects, resonates for its people, and cares about the people and development.

He said, “In addition to the economic prospects and what you mean to Europe, to America and the African continent, there is a good prospect that you will not forget who we are. You open your doors for investment for our friends and brothers here. I could see Aliko Dangote, Aig Imoukhuede, and Tony Elumelu here. You have memories of your friends in Nigeria. You asked for Mike Adenuga earlier today,” he added.

President Tinubu noted that the future remained bright for better relations with France.

“It is a good time for all of us. I cannot be prouder than I am to be President of Nigeria at this challenging time. I have people who are very clearly inspired, who are determined to change the course of Africa by changing the rot of the past, blending a future that our children and grandchildren can hold, and be open, and be proud,” the President said.

President Tinubu stated that the reforms in Nigeria would improve Africa’s economic prospects.

“Regarding Nigeria’s economy, as you have said, we have embarked on a very strong reform, and there is no looking back. It is in the interest of the entire continent that we don’t continue in the past. We must brace up for the future with commitment and optimism. And with the courage of our founding fathers.”

In his remarks, President Macron acknowledged Nigeria’s leadership in Africa, recognising its role as a ‘big brother’ to the continent.

He praised Nigerians for their resilience and intellect, mentioning Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka and musician Femi Kuti as global figures.

“Nigeria is a formidable country with talented young people. Many Nigerians are exceptional in their chosen careers.

“You conquered military rule and took your liberty. President Tinubu transformed the economy in Lagos, and now you are on a mission to transform the country,” he added.

Macron noted that French investors had long been active in Nigeria, particularly in oil, gas, construction, and food security.

He also highlighted opportunities in solid minerals, emerging technologies, and the film industry.

“Nigeria and France will continue to lead together, forging a path forward,” President Macron concluded.