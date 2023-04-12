No force can stop Tinubu’s inauguration – Umahi

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi yesterday said no force would stop the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29. The…

The governor stated this in Abakaliki when the state’s governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru visited to present his certificate of return to him.

He said, “Let me say that there is no power on earth that will remove Tinubu from being the president. This is because the time God would have stopped him, God allowed him and since God allowed him, no man can stop him.”

Umahi, who won the senatorial seat of Ebonyi South and is vying for Senate presidency, however, cautioned politicians to eschew extreme politics.

The governor noted that his dream to become the Senate president is still much alive.

He also said he has the cognitive experience to lead the 10th Senate, having served as a party chairman for five years, deputy governor for four years and governor for almost eight years.