No extension of UTME Registration after March 8 deadline –JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says registration period for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which began on February 3, will conclude on March 8, 2025.
The JAMB Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement said the deadline had been clearly communicated in all advertisements and the official calendar for the 2025 UTME exercise.
“We wish to inform all prospective candidates that there will be no extension of the registration period. This notice is particularly important given the recent decline in the number of candidates registering for the examination. We urge all individuals who wish to participate to register promptly and avoid waiting until the last minute,” he said.
- Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.84% in fourth quarter
- Mutfwang, COAS, others pay final respect to Jeremiah Useni
He, however, said over 1.5 million candidates had successfully registered, which aligns closely with the Board’s projections for the 2025 examination cycle.
“It is essential to note that the Board’s calendar is fixed, with numerous subsequent programmes scheduled after registration, including examinations, results management, and admissions exercise.
“These timelines are coordinated with other agencies whose operations rely on the completion of our processes. Therefore, extending the registration period would disrupt not only the Board’s plans but also those of our partners,” he added.
The Board encouraged the candidates to complete their registration as soon as possible and adhere to the established timeline for the 2025 UTME.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.