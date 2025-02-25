No extension of UTME Registration after March 8 deadline –JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says registration period for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which began on February 3, will conclude on March 8, 2025.

The JAMB Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement said the deadline had been clearly communicated in all advertisements and the official calendar for the 2025 UTME exercise.

“We wish to inform all prospective candidates that there will be no extension of the registration period. This notice is particularly important given the recent decline in the number of candidates registering for the examination. We urge all individuals who wish to participate to register promptly and avoid waiting until the last minute,” he said.

He, however, said over 1.5 million candidates had successfully registered, which aligns closely with the Board’s projections for the 2025 examination cycle.

“It is essential to note that the Board’s calendar is fixed, with numerous subsequent programmes scheduled after registration, including examinations, results management, and admissions exercise.

“These timelines are coordinated with other agencies whose operations rely on the completion of our processes. Therefore, extending the registration period would disrupt not only the Board’s plans but also those of our partners,” he added.

The Board encouraged the candidates to complete their registration as soon as possible and adhere to the established timeline for the 2025 UTME.