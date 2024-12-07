No evidence of newly detected COVID variant XEC in Nigeria –FG

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has said that there is no evidence of COVID variant XEC in Nigeria.

In a statement on Saturday signed by Alaba Balogun, Deputy Director Information and Public Relations, the ministry advised members of the public not to panic but continue with the universal precautions of observing personal hygiene including regular washing of hands.

The statement was issued in response to a letter that went viral on Friday allegedly issued by the ministry, warning hospitals about the virus.

Balogun said, “Since the COVID variant XEC has not been detected in Nigeria, it has therefore become imperative to correct the misinformation and fear of the general public concerning the resurgence of COVID-19 in Nigeria and ignore the contents of a letter Ref.No.DHS/INSPDIV/017/VOL.1/46 dated 5th December, 2024 that has been circulating in social media and go about their normal business.”

The newly detected COVID variant XEC has been reported in Australia and spread to about 29 countries globally.

It has also shown more virulence than other circulating strains with concern over its possible impact on service delivery in federal tertiary hospitals.

The ministry’s spokesman said the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare through her agencies has stepped up surveillance including at all entry points to Nigeria.

He said the Federal Government had proactively upgraded federal tertiary hospitals by establishing molecular laboratories, isolation centres, and intensive care units equipped with ventilators.