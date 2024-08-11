✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
No directives to pay corps members minimum wage yet – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it has not directed corps members to upgrade their accounts for payment of N70,000 minimum wage.

The NYSC said this in a statement issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Megwa, misleading information that makes the rounds on social media is absolute falsehood.

“Corps members, parents and members of the public should note that no directive has been received from any relevant government sector responsible for wage matters.

“It is therefore impossible for the NYSC to issue any directive on such.

“Corps members already know the approved channel and mode of communication in the scheme and should therefore ignore the directive accordingly.

“The NYSC by this release, therefore, urges corps members to desist from allowing mischief makers to play on their intelligence,” he said.

Megwa also warned bloggers and social media influencers to stop issuing statements that concern the management of NYSC without authorisation. (NAN)

