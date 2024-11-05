No directive for workers to change salary account – Accountant General

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has clarified that no directive has been issued to workers to change the financial institutions registered on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System(IPPIS) platform as their salary accounts.

According to a statement in Abuja on Monday, the OAGF said the IPPIS Office gives utmost priority to the wellbeing of workers, thus will not issue any directive that will mislead, misguide or cause unnecessary panic to workers.

It explained that whenever there is an application for change of salary account, such is always a personal decision of the worker concerned, adding that the IPPIS Office has not issued any general directive to this effect as there was no reason to do so.

“We have tasked financial institutions to implement necessary strategies to boost customers’ confidence and guarantee efficient fulfillment of their obligations to persons whose salaries are domiciled in such financial institutions and Nigerians in general.

“There are agencies that are statutorily mandated to determine the health as well as viability of financial institutions and those agencies are up to their tasks.

“The office advises workers that may have genuine reasons to change their salary accounts on the IPPIS platform to follow the official procedures,” the statement further explained.