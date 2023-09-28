No confusion about Kaduna tribunal judgment – Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said there is no confusion about the judgment the governorship election tribunal delivered.

Sani stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The tribunal had earlier Thursday dismissed the petition by the governorship candidate of the PDP challenging Sani’s victory in the 18 March governorship election in the state, saying it lacked merit.

But during the interview, Uba Sani said that he was extremely disappointed by some big media houses which went to the press when the ruling was going on.

He said, “I thank Isah Ashiru for even approaching the tribunal to ventilate his anger. As a democrat I believe that if you are not satisfied with an election, you should approach the court.

“Looking at my background as someone who has spent a good part of his life as an activist, I believe in democracy and the rule of law. That is why when Isah Ashiru approached the tribunal I believe it’s within his rights.

“Today the tribunal has made its judgment. It dismissed the case. That is why in my own statement I called on him and his supporters and my supporters to calm down. It’s about moving Kaduna State forward. I thank him for contesting the election.

“I think there is no confusion about the Kaduna State tribunal judgement. As I said some of us that have been involved in the draft of the electoral law know that there is nothing like confusion there. The case was dismissed because it lacks merit. The preliminary objection was made out of hand.

“There are a lot of cases like this. We are not here to talk about propaganda. There are two things here: you either win a political battle or you win a propaganda battle. I was disappointed in some big media houses.

“I think PDP started misinforming and misleading some very important media houses. I am extremely disappointed in them. When the ruling was going on. Media Houses went to the press. In 2003 I was a spokesperson for President Obasanjo. Of course I know the media very well.”