‘No attempt on my life’, Yahaya Bello contradicts Commissioner

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, dismissed reports of assassination attempt on his life. Kingsley Fanwo, Information Commissioner, had raised the alarm that the governor’s…

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, dismissed reports of assassination attempt on his life.

Kingsley Fanwo, Information Commissioner, had raised the alarm that the governor’s convoy was attacked en route to Abuja, on Sunday evening.

But addressing reporters in Abuja, the governor said there was a minor convoy involving his convoy.

He clarified that there was a minor fracas between men of the Nigerian Police Force attached to his convoy and those of a military unit manning the highways; it was in the course of both units performing their lawful security duties that the incident happened.

The Governor commended the security agencies for their joint contributions to the improved security of lives and property, which he claimed has benefited the citizens of Kogi State immensely,

However, he called on the high command of the agencies involved to investigate overzealousness or unprofessional conduct by any of their men involved in the incident and apply the necessary sanctions”.

The Governor therefore urged the citizens of Kogi State to ignore any attempt by political profiteers to use the incident to unsettle the polity as the state’s 2023 governorship elections slated for November 11 draw nearer”.

He assured the state of both his safety and the adequacy of security arrangements to ensure that the elections are peaceful, free and fair.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...