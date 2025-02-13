No alcohol at 2034 World Cup, says Saudi ambassador

No alcohol will be allowed at the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, says the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

In an interview on LBC, Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud said alcohol would not be sold anywhere during the tournament, including hotels.

Fifa confirmed Saudi Arabia would host the men’s World Cup in 2034.

SPONSOR AD

“At the moment, we don’t allow alcohol,” Prince Khalid told LBC.

“Plenty of fun can be had without alcohol – it’s not 100% necessary and if you want to drink after you leave, you’re welcome to, but at the moment we don’t have alcohol.”

Asked whether that meant fans would be able to drink once they returned their hotels, as was the case at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he added: “No, there is no alcohol at all.