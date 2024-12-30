No agreement of power sharing between Atiku, Obi and me –Kwankwaso

The former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has refuted rumours circulating recently that he reached an agreement with opposition presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), to share power by alternating terms.

In an interview with the BBC, Kwankwaso, who was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), said he was unaware of such claim but had heard reports that Atiku’s camp had been meeting with regional leaders, including clerics, to propagate the narrative.

He stated, “This issue deeply angers me—to hear that respected elders are spreading lies about something that never happened. I was told that nearly 45 clerics were gathered and informed about this fabricated story. I did not appreciate this at all.

“They were told that I had agreed to a deal where Atiku would serve for four years, I would serve for another four years, and Peter Obi would serve for eight years. This is completely false; such an agreement never existed.”

Kwankwaso explained that since leaving the PDP for the NNPP, he had found peace and distanced himself from what he described as the “humiliation” he and his supporters faced in the PDP.

“Such lies and deceit are precisely why we left. Myself, Peter Obi, Wike, and others all left. Now they are coming back, asking us to help those who humiliated us to achieve their goals,” he said.