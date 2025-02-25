NNPP suspends Kawu Sumaila, Rurum, two other lawmakers

‘It’s baseless, violation of court order’

The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has suspended Senator Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South Senatorial District, alongside three House of Representatives members—Ali Madakin Gini, Sani Abdullahi Rogo and Kabiru Alhassan Rurum—over alleged anti-party activities.

Announcing the suspension at a press briefing in Kano on Monday, NNPP State Chairman, Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa accused the lawmakers of actions contrary to the party’s principles.

Dungurawa, who is the chairman of the faction loyal to the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, criticised the lawmakers for failing to uphold party loyalty despite being granted complimentary tickets during the elections.

The suspension comes barely 24 hours after the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hinted at an imminent defection of senior NNPP members to the APC.

Daily Trust gathered that one of the key incidents leading to the suspension was the wedding of Senator Sumaila’s daughter and the commissioning of projects at his university in Sumaila. Dungurawa expressed dismay that the event was attended by key APC figures, including Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and Ganduje, while NNPP members were largely absent.

To address the issue, Dungurawa said the party has set up a committee to investigate the matter. However, he stated that the NNPP remains open to reconciliation, adding that if the suspended members acknowledge their actions and seek forgiveness, the party may reconsider their status.

Lawmakers reject suspension

Reacting to the development, Rurum, who represents Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure Federal Constituency, dismissed the suspension as baseless and a violation of a court ruling.

He argued that he and his colleagues belong to a different NNPP faction that retained the party’s fruit and basket logo, while the faction led by Dungurawa operates with a different logo.

He further accused the Kano NNPP leadership of disregarding legal rulings, insisting that they lack legitimacy.

Rurum also linked the suspension to Sumaila’s daughter’s wedding, alleging that the party’s national leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was invited but refused to attend.

Meanwhile, factional NNPP chairman in Kano, Senator Jibrin El-Mas’ud Doguwa, urged the lawmakers to ignore the suspension, insisting they remain legitimate members of the NNPP with the fruit and basket logo.