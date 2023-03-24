NNPP sues INEC over FCT senatorial poll

The FCT chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has rejected the outcome of the National Assembly election in Abuja and has proceeded to…

The FCT chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has rejected the outcome of the National Assembly election in Abuja and has proceeded to the tribunal to seek redress.

The NNPP senatorial candidate for the FCT, Ahmad Tijani, disclosed this yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

He, however, urged his supporters to remain calm while the party was prosecuting the case in court.

He said, “All our efforts were sabotaged and undermined. I’m not trying to levy allegations, but it is clear to everybody in the FCT that the Labour Party (LP) and the INEC played some roles in sabotaging our efforts in the NNPP.

“Our logo was changed on the ballot paper and this made the NNPP lose massive votes. That is why I am challenging the result that led to the emergence of Ireti Kingibe as the senator-elect.

“We are challenging the outcome of the election at the election petition tribunal and we will make sure we don’t relent until justice is served.”