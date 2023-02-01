NNPP reports Gombe Chief Magistrate to NJC

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reported Chief Magistrate Aliyu Abubakar to the National Judicial Council (NJC) over alleged abuse of office, abdication of…

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reported Chief Magistrate Aliyu Abubakar to the National Judicial Council (NJC) over alleged abuse of office, abdication of duty and unlawful detention of its member.

In a petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of NJC, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, counsel to the NNPP, Ayuba Rabiu, accused Abubakar of unlawfully detaining a member of the party, Ahmed Mandi Abubakar, on the order of Gombe Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

According to the copy of the petition obtained by Daily Trust, Abubakar was arrested on January 16 over alleged injurious falsehood against the governor.

“Prior to his arrest, our client had hitherto granted an interview at Jewel FM, a local radio in Gombe, wherein he freely expressed his views about the award of contracts for the building of the Government House Fence, a view the governor found offensive and ordered for his arrest.

“While under detention our client was denied administrative bail, even though the alleged offence for which he was being investigated upon is ordinarily bailable,” he said.

Rabiu added that the accused person was charged with a one-count charge of false statement against the governor, contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code Law.

He stated that on the adjourned day for ruling on the bail application, the presiding magistrate and staff of the court registry of the court were absent, while the defendant was not produced from the custodial centre where he was remanded on January 20.

The party, therefore, appealed for the immediate intervention and investigation into the issues raised, and called for the investigation of activities of the chief magistrate,” in order not to allow him to throw or continue to drag the judicial arm of government into the mud.”