NNPP Rep joins APC

The opposition New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has lost one of its members in the House of Representatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The member representing Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Rep. Yusuf Shitu Galambi, is the first member of the NNPP member to join the APC.
Recall that many members of the opposition PDP and LP have recently defected to the ruling APC.
Rep. Galambi stated that he left the NNPP because of lingering leadership crisis in the party which has led to series of litigations that have affected the operations of the party.
He added that the NNPP had been factionalised due to power struggles between its founding fathers, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.
