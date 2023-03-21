Taraba: NNPP rejects gov’ship poll results, heads to court

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Governorship Candidate, Professor Sani Muhammed Yahaya, has rejected Taraba governorship election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).…

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Governorship Candidate, Professor Sani Muhammed Yahaya, has rejected Taraba governorship election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Professor Yahaya, while reacting to the election results during a press conference in Jalingo on Wednesday, said the results were not what was actually recorded in the field.

He said he won the election but the results were manipulated, adding that people of the state knew that it was the NNPP that actually won the election.

The NNPP candidate disclosed that he would challenge the results in court pointing out that legal process to reclaim his victory had started.

He urged his supporters to be calm and not the take the law into their own hands.

“Victory is our own, we won the election. Everyone in Taraba State know that l won the election and we are going to take legal action to reclaim our victory,” he said.

But the All Progressives Congress Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has congratulated Agbu Kefas of PDP who was declared winner of the election by INEC.

The Director of Media and Publicity of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha Campaign Council, Mr Aaron Artimas, said APC governorship candidate took the outcome of the election in good faith and therefore congratulated Kefas.

He said the decision taken by Bwacha in congratulating Kefas was in order to give peace a chance more especially as the state needed peace for development.

Meanwhile, there is calm in Jalingo after INEC declared Kefas as winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Commercial activities which was halted following a clash between soldiers and police in Jalingo on Monday had resumed.

Findings showed that markets and shops closed on Monday had been reopened while presence of security men in strategic places in the town had reduced.