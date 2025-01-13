NNPP loses more members to APC in Kano

As support group dumps Binani in Adamawa

The gale of defections in the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State has continued as Hon. Abbas Sani Abbas has equally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abbas, who served as the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development in Kano State, announced his defection from the NNPP during a visit to the Kano residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin.

SPONSOR AD

In the past six months, hundreds of leaders and members of the NNPP from across the 44 LGAs of Kano State have dumped NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement alongside thousands of their supporters

Tagged the ‘Barau tsunami’, the defection galore has seen thousands of NNPP members thrashing their red caps, the symbol of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano State, and embracing the APC.

Following the calls by some NNPP leaders that the Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, should take charge of governance firmly in the state, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Abdullahi Bichi, and five commissioners, including Hon Abbas Sani Abbas, were sacked last month.

During his visit to the Kano residence of the deputy president of the Senate, Hon Abbas announced his defection, pledging to work towards the success of the APC in Kano State and beyond.

Senator Barau, who is the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, received Hon Abbas, together with the APC Chairman in Kano State, Prince Abdullahi Abbas (aka Ɗan Sarki, Jikan Sarki), and other party leaders.

Senator Barau assured Hon. Abba of the APC’s unwavering commitment to building a better future for the people of Kano State and all Nigerians. While stressing that APC is big enough to accommodate all lovers of the country, he said they would continue to promote the values of good governance, inclusivity, and service to humanity.

Support group dumps Binani in Adamawa

Meanwhile, members of a support group of Engr. Aishatu Ahmed Modibbo, also known as Binani, have abandoned her as an individual and pledged their loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Adamawa State.

Binani was the APC governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Adamawa State.

The group, which was formerly known as the Binani Support Group, has a membership strength of over 7,000 and was formed in 2013 to promote the ideals of the APC.

The coordinator of the group, Mallam Mutawab Haruna, said the decision to dump Binani was unanimous, and the group has reverted to its original name, the APC Youth Development Forum Adamawa Northern Zone.

Haruna stated that the group’s primary aim has always been to promote the party’s ideals, preach unity and canvass for development at all levels. “We are here to reiterate that our loyalty is to the party, not to Binani or any individual,” Haruna said.

“If she decides to leave the party, we wish her good luck, but our commitment is to the unity and progress of the APC,” Haruna added.