NNPP kicks as Aneibonam-led faction elects new NWC members

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), led by Dr Ajuji Ahmed, has vowed to initiate contempt proceedings against the faction headed by Dr Boniface Aneibonam.
This comes after the Aneibonam group elected new National Working Committee (NWC) members during a national convention in Lagos on Tuesday night.
The convention produced Dr Agbo Major as national chairman, with Mr Oginni Olaposi as national secretary, Chief Felix Chukwurah as deputy national chairman (South), Alhaji Babayo Muhammed as deputy national chairman (North), and Hajia Aisha Kade as national women leader.
Addressing members, Aneibonam said the board he led had successfully restructured and reconstituted the party’s leadership, citing a November 1, 2024 judgment from an Abia High Court.
However, the NNPP under Ajuji Ahmed, which includes its presidential candidate in 2023, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, strongly opposed the convention, arguing that it violated an injunction from an FCT High Court, which had barred the Aneibonam-led faction from parading as NNPP members or convening congresses.
Speaking to Daily Trust, NNPP National Publicity Secretary Ladipo Johnson insisted that Aneibonam and his associates had been expelled from the party and urged Nigerians to disregard them.
He clarified that the party’s official logo, featuring an academic cap and a book on a red-white-red background, is registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“If you check INEC’s website, you won’t find any party registered as NNPP with a basket of fruits as its logo. This is not a factional crisis—it’s their social club,” he said.
He dismissed the faction’s newly elected leadership, adding, “We will not allow them to distract us from rebuilding the party. We are proceeding with contempt charges.”
