NNPP founder faults expulsion of Ogun party chairman

Founder and chairman, Board of Trustees of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Boniface Aniebonam, has faulted the expulsion of the party chairman in Ogun State, Olaposi Oginni, by the National Working Committee (NWC)

The NNPP national publicity secretary, Dr Agbo Major, had announced the expulsion of Oginni-led Ogun State executive over an alleged involvement in anti-party activities. Major said the leadership of the party in Ogun State worked against the party’s interest and endorsed other party’ candidate in the state.

But Aniebonam who spoke on the development, insisted he was not aware of the expulsion, noting that the action of the party’s working committee does not have his blessings.

The NNPP founder said the party’s NWC did not follow due process and procedures in the expulsion of Oginni as Ogun chairman.

Aniebonam said, “The action of the NWC does not have my blessing because they need to follow processes and procedures to whatever decision they want to take.

“For me, it is the constitutional issue for fair hearing. Before you take any action, you must grant that person fair hearing. That action did not go well with me.

“Definitely, I am trying to get to know all the things going on in the party. I am not really in the know of all and I must be very frank with you that I am not happy. There is a need for the rule of law, we should not be acting in contradiction to the rule in carrying out responsibilities.

“There are organs of the party, the power institution of the party and all that. I can tell you that the national convention is the highest platform of the party, the next is the board, the third is NEC and the four is NWC. That means before the NWC can expell somebody, they have to report to the board in that regard.

“There is a breach of rule of law, there is a breach of processes and procedures. It is my hope that some of these things will need to be nip in the bud so as not to cause avoidable public distress.”

Aniebonam urged the members of the party in the state to remain calm and not resort to violence.