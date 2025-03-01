NNPP Chieftain sues Borno govt over demolition of shopping mall

A Chieftain of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Hon. Attom Magira has sued the Borno State government over the demolition of his multi-million naira shopping mall in the state.

The four-storey building, located at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Road, opposite State low-cost housing estate, Maiduguri, was demolished by the state government.

Speaking through his Lawyer, Hamza N. Dantani Esq of Kayode Ajulo & co. Castle of law, he said Hon. Attom Magira, who is a law-abiding citizen, had sought the protection of the court.

SPONSOR AD

Dantani said as the last hope of the commoner, he instituted legal proceedings at the Borno State High Court in Alhaji M. Attom Magira v. Borno State Urban Planning and Development Board (BOSUPDB); Suit No. BOHC/MG/CV/8/2025 to prevent the unlawful demolition of his property until the court decides whether or not he breached any town planning rules.

He alleged that the demolition exercise was masterminded by the Borno State Government under the direct instruction of the present administration under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum.

Our correspondent observed that the state government has recently carried out demolition of illegal structures and residential buildings in some parts of the state capital, but the government is yet to issue any statement as to why the Attoms structure was demolished.

According to Dantani, “the demolition of my client’s Plaza is not just an attack on one man’s investment but a blatant disregard for the rule of law, judicial authority, and the economic future of Borno State.

“This brazen act, driven by political vendetta rather than lawful governance, exposes the alarming level of impunity that has become the trademark of present administration.

“Hon. Attom Magira is the lawful owner of the property described above, having been granted a statutory right of occupancy over the land and having duly obtained all necessary permits from the relevant state government agency, Borno State Urban Planning and Development Board (BOSUPDB).

“In compliance with all applicable laws, he paid all required fees and was issued development permit no. BSUPDB/DC/2194 over his statutory right of occupancy no. BO/86138. It is pretty interesting that during the entire construction phase of the property, BOSUPDB never raised any concerns about town planning violations.

“Beyond personal gain, Hon. Attom Magira’s investment was a source of livelihood for many people in Borno State, employing indigenes and residents in various capacities during construction and providing commercial space that would have boosted local businesses. In a state ravaged by Boko Haram terrorism, insecurity, and economic crisis, such an investment should have been welcomed and protected—not torn down in the name of political persecution.”