NNPP Chieftain rejects Ogun LG election

The local government election conducted in Ogun State on Saturday was marred by malpractice, delays, and voter disenfranchisement, according to Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a Southwest Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Ajadi described the election as a sham, emphasizing that results announced by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) could not reflect the will of the people. Speaking to journalists in Abeokuta, he accused OGSIEC of bias and collusion with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Any numbers declared in Ogun State were fabricated,” Ajadi alleged. “No votes were counted at many polling units, and the exercise was riddled with irregularities. If OGSIEC announces any results, it is a fraudulent act that must be challenged in court.”

Ajadi recounted his personal experience at polling unit 027 in Adebimpe, where he reportedly waited until 4:15pm without the arrival of OGSIEC officials. He said his wife was also unable to vote at polling unit 090 at Mr. Biggs in Ibafo due to the absence of electoral officers.

“The lack of organization was glaring. How can we talk about credible elections when basic logistics were ignored? This is an affront to democracy and a betrayal of the people’s trust,” said.

According to him, NNPP agents stationed across the state reported widespread delays and harassment.

“In Ofada Ward, OGSIEC officials arrived at polling unit 07 at 1:45 PM, but polling unit 08 saw NNPP agents intimidated by individuals allegedly linked to the APC, reportedly with the support of law enforcement officers.

“In Orimerunmu, OGSIEC officials eventually showed up at polling units 012 and 013, but voters remained stranded due to missing materials. Meanwhile, polling units 035 in Ibafo and 019 at Asese Primary School were completely unattended throughout the day.

“Our agents reported that at most locations, OGSIEC officials showed up as late as 2 PM with only 50 ballot papers for Councillors and 50 for Chairmen. Where are the missing ballot papers? This suggests rigging was already in motion before the process began.”

Ajadi further alleged that armed thugs disrupted voting in several wards by chasing away NNPP members. No results should be declared from polling units where elections did not take place. Our party agents monitored the process diligently, and the evidence is clear—this was an exercise in futility.”

The NNPP chieftain accused OGSIEC of failing in its constitutional duty to conduct free, fair, and credible elections. “The commission’s incompetence and bias have disenfranchised countless voters and undermined democracy in Ogun State,” he lamented.

Ajadi also called on the judiciary to ensure that justice is served and warned against the announcement of any manipulated results.

“The good citizens of Ogun State deserve transparency and accountability. Announcing fraudulent results would amount to robbing the people in broad daylight,” he said.

Efforts to reach OGSIEC for comments on the allegations were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun commended OGSIEC, saying reports and feedbacks from the field were encouraging.

He also thanked residents of the state for turning out en masse, stating that the turnout showed residents’ belief and support for democracy.

Abiodun said this while addressing newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Unit 2, Ward 2, Ita Osanyin area of Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area.

”The feedback I have gotten has been very encouraging. In any election, we can’t rule out logistics hiccups, but, by and large, electoral materials have reached all the nooks and crannies of the state and voting has commenced in earnest.”

”I want to commend our law enforcement agencies. I have noticed the presence of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Security (DSS) and Amotekun Corps.

“I want to commend them for working collaboratively to ensure we have a peaceful election,” he said.