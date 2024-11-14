NNPCL makes key leadership appointments

In a move aimed at strengthening its operational efficiency, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has announced key leadership appointments.

The NNPC Ltd announced the appointment of Mr. Adedapo Segun as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO),

Segun was, until his appointment, the company’s Executive Vice President, Downstream.

He is to take over the position of CFO from Mr Umar Ajiya.

The NNPC Ltd also announced two other key leadership appointments. They are the appointment of Mr. Isiyaku Abdullahi as the Executive Vice President (EVP), Downstream and the appointment of Mr. Udobong Ntia as the Executive Vice President (EVP), Upstream.

The NNPC noted that these appointments reflect the company’s commitment to building a strong and cohesive leadership team to drive operational excellence and strategic growth.

The NNPC Ltd board and management thanked Mr Umar Ajiya and Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan for their service to the company.

Mr. Adedapo Segun (Chief Financial Officer)

He joined NNPC Limited as treasurer in April 2016 and drove a series of optimisation initiatives culminating in ISO 9001:2015 certification of Group Treasury Quality Management Systems, the very first in the Finance & Accounts function.

In October 2022, following the transition to NNPC Limited, Segun became the pioneer Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer where he was charged with the responsibility of raising medium and long-term financing for NNPC Limited and its wholly owned subsidiaries, as well as overseeing Investor Relations activities, including the Company’s journey towards its Initial Public Offer.

He led the negotiation and closing of financing initiatives to raise billions of US Dollars and has laid a solid foundation for the emergence of impending NNPC Limited as a Public Limited Liability Company.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).