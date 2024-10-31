NNPCL hasn’t authorised us to release petrol to IPMAN – Dangote Refinery

Dangote Refinery says the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is yet to authorise it to release Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to oil marketers.

Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, said this while responding to some members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

While responding to the interview Aliko Dangote granted at Aso Villa, on Monday, IPMAN had said it was having difficulties getting products from Dangote Refinery.

IPMAN President, Abubakar Garima, said independent marketers had been unable to load petrol from the refinery even though they had N40billion in outstanding payments to the NNPCL.

Garima spoke in reaction to Dangote’s comment that marketers were not patronising its refinery which has abundant stock.

Chiejina said there was need to set the records straight about the chain of events.

“The Dangote Petroleum Refinery wishes to clarify that it has not received any payments from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to purchase refined petroleum products.”

“Although discussions are ongoing with IPMAN, it is misleading to suggest that they (IPMAN Members) are experiencing difficulties loading refined products from our Petroleum Refinery, as we currently have no direct business dealings with them. Consequently, we cannot be held responsible for any payments made to other entities.

“The payment in mention has been made through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and not us. In the same vein, NNPCL has neither approved, nor authorised us to release our Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to IPMAN.

“We would like to emphasise that we can meet the nation’s demand for all petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel. At present, we can load 2,900 trucks per day and we have also been evacuating petroleum products by sea. We advise IPMAN to register with us and make direct payment as we have more than enough petroleum products to satisfy the needs of their members.

“Furthermore, we believe it is instructive for all stakeholders to refrain from making unfounded statements in the media, as that could undermine the economic re-engineering efforts of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Conducting business through public speculation is counterproductive and unpatriotic.”