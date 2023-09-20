NNPCL directs more management staff to proceed on early retirement

Following the recent exit of three Executive Vice Presidents of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the national oil company has directed some management staff…

Following the recent exit of three Executive Vice Presidents of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the national oil company has directed some management staff with less than fifteen months to proceed on early retirement.

The move saw some top management officials exiting the Company yesterday.

The early retirement is part of the NNPCL’s bid to pursue effective organizational renewal to support the delivery of its strategic business objectives.

The retirement of the top management staff is coming barely three days after the retirement of the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy Abdulkabir Ahmed; Executive Vice President of Upstream, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye; and Executive Vice President, Downstream Adeyemi Adetunji.

