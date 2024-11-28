NNPC yet to commence bulk sales of petrol from P/ Refinery

The Nigerian national Petroleum company limited has clarified that it has not commenced bulk sales of product from the Port Harcourt refinery following the trucking out of product on Tuesday.

The clarification followed a series of enquiries on the pricing template as Nigerians sought to know how the revamp refinery will positively impact prices.

The National Headquarters of Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, PETROAN Abuja had earlier noted that no new price for PMS has been released by the NNPC port Harcourt refinery.

It said Members of PETROAN only bought PMS with the old pricing template awaiting new prices.

“We are excited that the production and loading of refined petroleum products have commenced at the Port Harcourt Refinery and we are expecting that soon the price of PMS will be stated by NNPC to the benefit of Nigerians.” It was noted in a press release.

Reacting to the development, Chief Corporate Communication Officer of the NNPC ltd, Femi Soneye said: “We have not yet commenced bulk sales, and we have not yet opened the purchase portal as we are still finalizing the necessary processes.

“At present, the products we are selling are what we bought from the Dangote Refinery, which includes NMDPRA fees. The product from PH is currently for our retail stores. Our prices are regularly reviewed and adjusted as required.”