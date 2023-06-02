NNPC, petroleum dealers wrong to increase pump price – C/River gov

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has inaugurated a multi stakeholders’ taskforce to monitor and ensure that petrol stations sell their products at controlled…

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has inaugurated a multi stakeholders’ taskforce to monitor and ensure that petrol stations sell their products at controlled prices.

He described the action of the petroleum dealers as selfish and harsh to the people.

He berated the dealers for raising the pump price ahead of July 2023 when the subsidy period would be over.

The governor while inaugurating the committee headed by Peter Okim yesterday in Calabar, mandated it to checkmate the situation in the state.

The governor noted that the petroleum products currently in filling stations and different tank farms were subsidized and should be sold at the old rate.

He charged the 11-man taskforce to ensure that petroleum is not hoarded and is sold at the right pump price in the state.

Chairman of the Taskforce, Mr. Peter Okim said his committee would immediately engage the dealers and stakeholders.

Other members of the taskforce are Asuquo Kingsley Bassey, Okoye Chidizie, Adulat Charles Inzor, Captain Otu Ita Otu, Mbeb Williams, ACP Kabiru Ibrahim, Chief Supt. Ojoi Ekpenyong Ogette and Lt. Commander S. B. Ahmed. Mr Boniface Okache is to serve as the secretary.

