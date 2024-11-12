NNPC not sabotaging domestic refineries, Kyari insists

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, Mele Kyari, has reiterated the company’s commitment to resolving the country’s energy trilemma by ensuring energy security, sustainable growth and energy affordability.

Kyari made the assertion at the opening ceremony of the 42nd Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference and Exhibition themed “Resolving the Nigeria Energy Trilemma: Energy Security, Sustainable Growth and Affordability” in Lagos, yesterday.

Reacting to claims that NNPC Ltd is sabotaging the efforts of domestic refineries, Kyari said the NNPC Ltd is part-owners of the Dangote Refinery and stressed further that such investment is a strategic move aimed at strengthening domestic fuel supply.

Kyari, who commended President Tinubu’s efforts to relieve forex pressures by reducing fuel imports and strengthening Nigeria’s local refining capacity, emphasised the need for collaboration, innovation, and technology in achieving Nigeria’s energy goals.

“Resolving the energy trilemma requires bold ideas, shared knowledge, and collective determination. Together, let us build a Nigeria where energy is secure, sustainable, and affordable for all.”

According to him, NNPC Ltd is set to collaborate with private refineries to ensure affordable and sustainable petroleum products supply and Naira-for-crude transactions in order to stabilise the local currency and regulate forex markets.

This, he added, will bring about the expansion of gas infrastructure such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipelines projects and the development of cleaner energy options, such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The GCEO, who was Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, also said the company has perfected plans to deliver 12 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mother Stations and Mini LNG Plants soon, as part of efforts to boost the existing 1.6bscf of gas supply for domestic market.