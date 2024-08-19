✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NNPC Ltd. declares N3.3trn profit for 2023

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has declared N3.3 trillion profit for the 2023 financial year.

Chief Financial Officer of NNPC Ltd., Alhaji Umar Ajiya, who addressed newsmen on Monday on the development, said that this was the highest profit declared by the company since its inception.

Meanwhile, NNPC Ltd. has declared N2.101 trillion as a dividend for the 2023 financial year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the profit declared by the national oil company for 2023 is over N1 trillion higher than the N2.548 trillion profit it recorded in the 2022 financial year.

