NNPC gives update as fuel scarcity worsens in Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has given an update on the fuel supply situation in Lagos and Abuja, attributing it to the inability of some vessels to discharge.

The clarification comes amid rising scarcity in parts of the country, especially Lagos, where fuel queues have resurfaced in major filling stations, resulting in traffic gridlock.

Checks by our correspondent on Saturday indicated that there were long queues at NNPC stations along Ogunnusi road, even though the stations had not started dispensing.

The same tight scarcity was observed along Oba Agunji road near Agege as well as a Mobil station at Ijaiye.

Also, our correspondent observed a queue of about a kilometer at the NNPC station Alapere, among others.

A few independent filling stations dispensing were selling a litre at N800.

Speaking on the development, Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd. said, “The NNPC Ltd. wishes to state that the tightness in fuel supply and distribution witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT is as a result of a hitch in the discharge operations of a couple of vessels.

“The Company further states that it is working round the clock with all stakeholders to resolve the situation and restore normalcy in the operations.”