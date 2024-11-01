✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News

NNPC Foundation launches free cancer screening programme

    By Ojoma Akor 

The NNPC Foundation has launched a nationwide cancer screening initiative, geared towards prevention and early detection of cancer among Nigerians.

It was launched as part of activities to commemorate the cancer awareness month, which is marked in October every year.

 The initiative targets over 3,000 Nigerians across the country’s six geopolitical zones, with screenings underway in Benue, Gombe, Kaduna, Ondo, Rivers, and Imo states.

Emmanuella Arukwe, Managing Director of the Foundation, said it was committed to cancer awareness and early detection.

 She said, “ So we’re really excited to be giving back and doing things to be able to help create awareness on cancer.”

Arukwe said that in 2023 alone, about 127,000 cases of cancer were recorded in Nigeria, with 70% mortality rate. 

“This is not looking good, so, it’s very important that early detection remains a priority,” she added.

Arukwe said the cancer screenings were free for men aged 40 and above and women aged 30 and above and are available from October 29 to November 1, 2024, at designated centre’s across the six states.

The centres are K-Medic Diagnostics in Kaduna, Musafaha Imaging Centre in Benue, Image Diagnostics in Rivers, Specialised Diagnostics Centre in Gombe, Union Diagnostics in Ondo, and Short Care Diagnostics in Imo.

 

