NNPC/First E&P JV donates N50m to NGOs

The NNPC Ltd/FIRST E&P Joint Venture (JV) has donated over N50m to five outstanding nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) through its newly launched ‘Impact FIRST’ initiative.

The initiative was launched with an official grant presentation ceremony held in Lagos.

The ‘Impact FIRST’ programme was designed to provide support to NGOs that are addressing critical issues ranging from healthcare and education access, poverty alleviation and empowerment initiatives for vulnerable people and disadvantaged groups across the country.

For this maiden edition of the initiative, The IREDE Foundation, Cerebral Palsy Centre, OISA Foundation, Human Development Initiatives (HDI) and Niola Cancer Care Foundation emerged as beneficiaries of financial grants.

The selection of the beneficiary organisations followed a rigorous selection process, which kicked off with nominations of deserving charities by the Joint Venture’s stakeholders.

At the event, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr Bala Wunti, commended the selfless work of the beneficiaries of the IMPACT FIRST Grant.

Wunti, represented by the Deputy Manager, External Relations, NUIMS, Mrs Edith Lawson, said, “NNPC Ltd is a firm believer in the power of corporate social responsibility. We are committed to working alongside our partners to make tangible differences in the lives of those who need it the most. Our support extends far beyond donations; it encompasses sustainable initiatives that foster long-term economic empowerment and social progress.

Also speaking on the initiative, the Executive Director, Corporate Services FIRST E&P, Mr Emmanuel Etomi, said the organisation remains committed to contributing towards improving societal well-being and socio-economic development.

“While corporate organisations like ours strive to make meaningful contributions to societal well-being, we recognise the limitations of our resources, expertise, and reach. We believe that NGOs are instrumental in addressing the diverse and complex needs of our communities, particularly those who are most vulnerable. It is through partnerships such as these that we seek to extend our collective impact and better address the multifaceted challenges facing our society,” he said.