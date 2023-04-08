NNPC accepts Reps’ probe of ‘N20bn ghost payment’

The Nigeria National Corporation (NNPC) Limited has agreed to support the resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate the allegation of the payment of…

The Nigeria National Corporation (NNPC) Limited has agreed to support the resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate the allegation of the payment of N20 billion to so-called “ghost consultants.”

In a statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Garba Deen Muhammad, the company said it had earlier refuted the false allegation that was first published by an online platform without evidence.

It said under the current Board and Management, NNPC Ltd had instituted a culture of transparency that includes making its annual Audited Financial Statements (AFS) public.

“It is in this light that the NNPC Ltd welcomes the resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate this very outrageous allegation,” it noted.

NNPC Ltd noted it was confident that the outcome of any investigation into the false allegation will vindicate the company, and put an end to all speculations concerning the matter.