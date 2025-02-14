NNL honours outstanding performers for the month of January

The Nigerian National League (NNL), in partnership with ProStar Sports International, on Thursday, February 13, hosted and rewarded those who distinguished themselves in the league in the month of January.

The initiative, powered by ProStar Sports International, the official partner of the NNL, aims to celebrate outstanding performances from players, coaches, referees, and teams throughout the season.

At yesterday’s awards ceremony which was held at the NNL secretariat in Abuja, Abdullahi Umar of Kebbi United bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Highest goal scorer awards having scored four goals including the hat-trick against Kada Warriors in Matchday six.

Solution FC’s Head Coach, Emmanuel Deutch, was honored with the award of the Best Coach for his impressive unbeaten run in three matches, which helped his team climb the standings in Conference B.

Oladeji Joshua of Crown FC of Ogbomosho emerged the Best Goalkeeper of the month for his clean sheet in three matches.

It was double honours for Gateway FC Abeokuta as they clinched the award for the Best Behaved team while their player Babatunde Toafeek picked the award for the Goal of the month

Meanwhile, Ogunfolajun Joshua of Osun State emerged the Best Referee for his exemplary officiating in the match between ABS Ilorin and Rovers FC.

Speaking at the event, NNL Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Emmanuel Attah, described the second edition of the awards as one of consolidation, acknowledging the commitment of their partners in sustaining the initiative.

“We appreciate Prostar and Sportslight Hub for their commitment to the NNL. Their support has been instrumental in keeping this initiative alive.

“As we move forward, we hope to strengthen this partnership and continue recognizing excellence in the league.”

ProStar International was represented at the occasion by Favour Ude Uchenna.