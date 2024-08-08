Nnewi Experiences A New Era of Real Estate Excellence and Community Empowerment

iReach Limited, a leading name in real estate, marketing, and investments in Delta state, has officially opened a new branch in Nnewi, marking a significant…

iReach Limited, a leading name in real estate, marketing, and investments in Delta state, has officially opened a new branch in Nnewi, marking a significant milestone in its mission to redefine excellence and empower Nigerians with seamless, growth-driven solutions.

The grand opening event, held on the 27th of July, was graced by the esteemed presence of Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III, the Igwe of Nnewi, alongside other notable dignitaries including the Obi of Nnewichi Obi George Onyekaba(Obidiugwu), spiritual leaders, and enthusiastic locals.The event commenced with a traditional welcome from Igwe Orizu III, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Rev fr uche Kingsley Ucha of Our lady of Assumption Parish Nnewi and Pastor Benedict Emetole of The Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III, who expressed his delight at the establishment of iReach Limited in Nnewi. In his speech, Igwe Orizu lauded the company’s efforts in providing innovative real estate solutions and its commitment to community development.

As part of the event, iReach Limited demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility by empowering 30 widows from the community with food packs. This gesture underscores the company’s dedication to giving back to society and supporting those in need.

In an address, Mr. Joshua Akpata, The General Manager of iReach Limited, highlighted the company’s journey and future aspirations. “Our expansion to Nnewi is a testament to our growth and our unwavering commitment to bringing exceptional real estate solutions closer to Nigerians. We are here to make a difference, not just through our business but by positively impacting the communities we serve,” he said.The new branch in Nnewi is set to offer a range of services, including Real Estate Investment, Building Development, Sales of lands, and marketing solutions, all designed to cater to the unique needs of the Nigerian market. With a team of dedicated professionals, iReach Limited is poised to deliver unparalleled service and innovative solutions to its clients.

iReach Limited’s expansion to Nnewi is more than just a business move; it is a commitment to fostering growth, supporting the community, and empowering individuals to achieve their property and investment goals. The company looks forward to a future filled with opportunities, innovation, and positive impact.

For more information about iReach Limited and its services, visit www.ireachlimited.ng or contact [email protected]

09022233330 or 09022233331