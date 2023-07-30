Nnamdi Kanu not released – DSS sources

The Department of State Services (DSS) has not released Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), competent sources told the News…

The Department of State Services (DSS) has not released Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), competent sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The sources said on Sunday that contrary to reports in a section of the media, the IPOB leader was only granted access to his personal doctors under the supervision of the Service.

Some sections of the media had reported that Kanu was on Saturday, released for the first time, since his incarceration two years ago to meet with his personal physicians in an Abuja hospital outside the facility of the DSS.

According to the DSS sources, access to doctors for suspects in DSS custody is routine in line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Service.

The DSS sources said the IPOB leader was granted access to his personal doctors under the supervision of its operatives.

The sources said such access under the supervision of the personnel of the service was not only applicable to Kanu but every other suspect in DSS custody.

The sources further said Kanu’s access to his personal doctors was also in line with the order of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

According to the sources, even before the order, Kanu had always been given access to medical services.

“Apart from being routine, Kanu was also granted access to his personal doctors in line with the order of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

“Reports that Kanu was released to see his personal doctors is baseless because the access granted him was under the supervision of the DSS.

“The DSS is an organization that believes in the rule of law and so, will continue to comply with orders of the court,” a source said. (NAN)

