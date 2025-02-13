Nnamdi Kanu must account for slain northerners, security personnel – CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has criticized the actions of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), insisting that he must be held accountable for the violence and bloodshed attributed to his movement.

In a statement issued on Thursday, CNG’s National Coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, described Kanu’s conduct at the Federal High Court in Abuja as a threat to national stability.

“By insulting the prosecuting lawyer and demanding the judge recuse himself from the case, Kanu has shown a lack of respect for the legal process and the professionalism that should be maintained in a court of law,” the group stated.

CNG accused Kanu of undermining the rule of law through his remarks, which it described as inflammatory.

It reiterated its stance against IPOB’s secessionist agenda, emphasizing that previous warnings about the dangers of violent separatist movements must not be ignored.

The coalition recalled its Kaduna Declaration, which urged the Igbo community to relocate to the South East to pursue their self-determination ambitions, citing concerns over IPOB’s rhetoric and actions.

CNG further alleged that Kanu’s broadcasts from exile incited attacks on security personnel, government institutions, and northern Nigerians residing in the South East.

It referenced the proscription of IPOB as a terrorist organization in 2017 and claimed that despite this designation, Kanu continued to direct violent activities.

“We regret ever being political allies with the South East, as it is clear that their leaders are willing to put their own interests above the safety and security of the country as a whole. It is time for us to come together as a nation and reject divisive and irresponsible leaders who are more concerned with their own power and influence than with the well-being of the people they are supposed to serve,” the statement read in part.