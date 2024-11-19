Nnamdi Azikiwe was ahead of his time – Abdulsalami

Former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rts) has described Nigeria’s first indigenous president, Dr Nnamdi Azikwe, as a man ahead of his time.

At the 5th Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Award Lecture in Abuja, Abubakar described Azikiwe as a selfless and patriotic leader.

He said Azikiwe was an icon of Nigerian nationalism who made efforts that were instrumental in the struggle against colonial rule and attainment of political independence in 1960.

“Azikiwe’s inclusive approach to leadership was key in fostering a sense of shared national identity across ethnic and regional lines.

“His roles in promoting dialogue, diplomacy, and reconciliation were essential tools for achieving peace and progress.

“He was a man ahead of his time. He understood that the strength of Nigeria lies in its diversity, and he worked tirelessly to bridge divides and promote unity,’’ Abubakar said.

According to him , Zik’s legacy is a testament to the power of leadership rooted in vision and principle.

“It is our duty to continue his work by fostering dialogue, embracing diversity, and working together towards a common goal.

“Let us honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to the ideals he cherished—unity, justice, and progress for all Nigerians.

“I urge contemporary leaders to emulate Azikiwe’s virtues of integrity, selflessness, and a commitment to national service. These qualities are essential for addressing the current challenges facing Nigeria,” Abubakar said.

The keynote speaker, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, emphasised the enduring relevance of Azikiwe’s legacy.

Represented by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Mohammed Monguno, Zulum spoke extensively on the role of visionary leadership in nation-building, drawing parallels between Zik’s era and the present day.

He praised Azikiwe’s contributions not only to politics but also to education, media, and public service.

“Zik’s legacy goes beyond his political achievements; he was a pioneer in education and a strong advocate for press freedom.

“Zik’s establishment of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was a landmark achievement that demonstrated his commitment to empowering future generations through education.

“Azikiwe believed in the power of knowledge and the importance of an informed citizenry. His vision for education as a tool for national development remains a guiding principle for us today,” Zulum said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Mr Chineme Onyeke, Director-General, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Award Lecture, emphasised the importance of drawing inspiration from visionary leaders such as Azikiwe.

“As we plead for the establishment of Zik Center for National Unity here in Abuja, same way, we passionately plead that the Zik’s Centre in Zungeru Niger State, which was left uncompleted be completed.

“The Zik’s Center conceived to be built in Zungeru Niger State, the birth-place of the Great Zik of Africa has been abandoned for over 30 years now.

“It’s for this and more that we call on the Federal Government of Nigeria, and Niger State government to kindly complete the edifice in honour of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“We seek the Federal and State Governments’ assistance, corporate bodies and other good spirited individuals here to intervene in the renovation and maintenance of Azikiwe’s Onuiyi residence at Nsukka, Enugu State,” Onyeka said. (NAN)