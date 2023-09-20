NMDPRA seals pact for provision of CNG buses in 20 varsity campuses

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to provide Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure to 20 university campuses across the country. Speaking at the signing ceremony…

Speaking at the signing ceremony between the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and FEMADEC Energy Limited in Abuja, Authority Chief Executive (ACE), Engr Farouk Ahmed emphasized that NMDPRA will provide the enabling environment and support for the projects towards actualising the aspirations of the Federal Government of adopting gas as the transition fuel.

On his part, the Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), Mansur Kuliya said the initiative is in line with the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

Kuliya explained that the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Femadec Energy Limited will accelerate the deployment of compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure as a special palliative to lessen transportation cost for tertiary institutions and to introduce clean energy towards net zero agenda.

The Chief Executive Officer of FEMADEC Energy Limited, Fola Akinnola revealed that the recent subsidy removal in the country necessitated changing policy from traditional fossil fuel (petrol and diesel) to gas

He said; “The objective is to lessen the transportation costs for the students and lecturers, on the one hand, reduce carbon emissions to meet the Federal Government net zero emissions target, and bring awareness to students in terms of gas technology and its various uses.”

