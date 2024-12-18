✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

NMDPRA seals eight petrol stations in Delta

Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)
Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has shut down eight petrol stations in Warri and its environs for various violations, including under dispensing fuel, operating without valid licences, poor safety measures and poor housekeeping practices.

The NMDPRA Coordinator in Delta State, Engr. Victor Ohwodiasa, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday in Warri.

“The affected petrol stations located in areas such as Ifiekporo, Ughoton, Ubeji, Effurun/Sapele Road, and Ovwian community in Udu Local Government Area, were sanctioned after a surveillance exercise conducted on Sunday,” Ohwodiasa said.

SPONSOR AD

He explained that the routine surveillance was part of the Authority’s mandate to ensure that petroleum product users receive accurate quality and quantity.

“Our surveillance team visited 27 retail outlets on Sunday. Eight of them were found wanting for various infractions, including tampering with dispensing meters and other unethical practices,” Ohwodiasa said.

He added that penalties had been imposed on the erring stations in line with NMDPRA guidelines, warning that repeat offenders would face stiffer sanctions.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories