NMDPRA seals eight petrol stations in Delta

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has shut down eight petrol stations in Warri and its environs for various violations, including under dispensing fuel, operating without valid licences, poor safety measures and poor housekeeping practices.

The NMDPRA Coordinator in Delta State, Engr. Victor Ohwodiasa, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday in Warri.

“The affected petrol stations located in areas such as Ifiekporo, Ughoton, Ubeji, Effurun/Sapele Road, and Ovwian community in Udu Local Government Area, were sanctioned after a surveillance exercise conducted on Sunday,” Ohwodiasa said.

He explained that the routine surveillance was part of the Authority’s mandate to ensure that petroleum product users receive accurate quality and quantity.

“Our surveillance team visited 27 retail outlets on Sunday. Eight of them were found wanting for various infractions, including tampering with dispensing meters and other unethical practices,” Ohwodiasa said.

He added that penalties had been imposed on the erring stations in line with NMDPRA guidelines, warning that repeat offenders would face stiffer sanctions.