NMDPRA engages IPMAN, others to curtail fire incidents in N/East

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulation Authority (NMDPRA) has engaged stakeholders in the oil distribution system on safety measures to stem rising fire…

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulation Authority (NMDPRA) has engaged stakeholders in the oil distribution system on safety measures to stem rising fire accidents across the country.

This is coming at a time incessant fire outbreak destroyed three major markets, and goods worth billions of naira, in Maiduguri, the state capital of Born.

The North East Coordinator of NMDPRA, Engr Yusuf Shehu, said the training workshop for IPMAN, NURTW and other stakeholders was to discuss ways to improve safety operations of retail outlets in the North East.

Shehu noted that areas of non-compliance to the safety measures and regulations were identified in the region, hence the need to come together, address them and improve compliance.

He said, “We also want to make the stakeholders understand that obeying the law is one thing, but securing their investment is very important.”

The Head of Health and Safety at MNDPRA, Abdullahi Abdulmumini, said safety corporations were vital considering the number of accidents recorded in the country, noting that from 2018 to 2023, the authority recorded 412 fatalities in 244 incidents.

He said, “In 2021, we recorded 173 fatalities in 103 incidents, which is an average of one death every four days, while from 2022 till date, 48 fatalities have been recorded in 41 incidents.”

He, therefore, advised the stakeholders to strictly follow the laid down regulations to achieve zero incident or reduce it to the barest minimum.

Dr Bashir Kafur, the state Coordinator of NMDPRA in Yola, Adamawa State, said to encourage the investors in the petroleum sector to at least set aside 10 percent of their investment for safety measures.

He said, “Petroleum marketing is a huge capital investment, in Maiduguri, one needs at least N100m to establish a filling station and N50m outside the state capital.

“To avoid losing these huge investments, marketers must set aside at least 10 per cent to train their staff and for other safety measures.”