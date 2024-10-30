NLTF executed 306 projects since inception – CEO

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, has disclosed that the agency since inception has executed 306 projects in different sectors of the economy targeted at building capacity and fostering growth.

Adeyanju stated this in Abuja on Monday at the unveiling/presentation of strategic plan 2024-2028 for delivering a good cause mandate of the fund.

He said, “As the focal beacon of our mandate, the National Lottery Trust Fund is committed to delivering good causes and worthwhile interventions across various sectors and in communities in need of such in Nigeria.

“So far, the NLTF has since its establishment in 2005, successfully implemented over 306 projects nationwide, touching lives and transforming communities. This we have continued to do without interruption since my assumption of the mantle of the fund’s leadership.”

He added that plans are underway to digitise revenue collection in the gaming sector, adding that “In the coming weeks, revenue generation will go digital to block leakages and these revenues will be used to drive social and economic growth in different sectors of the economy.”

Adeyanju further noted that its “Strategic plan will focus on interventions that will cut across agriculture/food security intervention, livestock productivity and resilience support, power/energy sector intervention through renewable energy, agro processing and youth empowerment among others.”

Also speaking, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, noted that the initiative marks a significant move and commitment to promote economic development as the strategic plan is designed to create opportunities for every Nigerian in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.