NLO mandates clubs to complete players’ facial verification

The Nationwide League One (NLO) has instructed all clubs in Division One and the U19 Youth League to complete their players’ facial verification process.

According to Olushola Ogunnowo, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the NLO, the Face ID feature on the league’s official website is now an essential tool for protecting players’ data and ensuring integrity in player registration.

“The Face ID system has revolutionized authentication through facial recognition, providing a secure and intuitive process using advanced camera technology to map a player’s facial geometry accurately,” Ogunnowo explained.

With clubs responsible for registering their players and uploading images to the NLO portal, the Face ID system makes it easier to track players and prevent illegal transfers. One of its standout features is its ability to prevent “player poaching.”

If a club attempts to register a player already listed with another team, the system will immediately flag the action, notifying the original club via email. The NLO Secretariat will also be alerted until an official release agreement is approved by both clubs.

The league emphasized that the introduction of the Face ID system is aimed at eliminating fraudulent registrations, where players attempt to register under multiple names or aliases.

With the March 30th registration deadline approaching, the NLO has reminded clubs that all players must undergo facial verification to complete their registration. If a player fails verification due to an existing registration with another club, the original club must officially release the player before the process can proceed.

Furthermore, releasing clubs must upload the necessary release documentation, which will be reviewed and verified by the NLO Admin. Once the registration window closes, no new player signings will be permitted.