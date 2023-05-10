NLC, TUC suspend strike in Imo

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Imo State have suspended their five-day-old strike. The decision to suspend the industrial action was…

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Imo State have suspended their five-day-old strike.

The decision to suspend the industrial action was arrived at after a meeting between the state government and representatives of organised labour in the state.

At the meeting, which lasted for over 12 hours from Sunday and spilled into the early hours of Monday, both parties resolved to end the industrial dispute.

Deputy Governor Placid Njoku and Secretary to Imo State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, alongside some government functionaries represented the state government.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the state chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Sir Uchenna Nwokeji, commended the state government for the meeting to resolve the lingering crisis.

He also commended the national president of NLC, Joe Ajaero, for promptly sending a high-powered delegation to the meeting.

Nwokeji called on civil and public servants in the state to return to their duty posts.