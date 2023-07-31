NLC, TUC hold fresh meeting with FG in Aso Rock

The Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Federal Government has resumed its meeting…

The Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Federal Government has resumed its meeting at the Chief of Staff Conference Hall, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The organised labour had on Friday walked out of the meeting, claiming that there was no top government officials to negotiate with them.

Daily Trust reports that the botched meeting was to take briefing from three subcommittees of mass transit, the CNG and cash transfer which the government had proposed to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

In attendance at Monday’s meeting were President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, his counterpart from TUC, Festus Osifo, the General Secretary of NLC, Comrade Emma Ugbaja, the TUC Secretary, Nuhu Toro and other members of the organised labour delegation including Prof. Sam Amadi.

From the side of government were the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari and the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen among others.

