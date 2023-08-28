NLC to Niger gov’t: Offset salary arrears you inherited

The Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Niger State Chapter, Idris Lafene, has called on the Umaru Mohammed Bago-led government to pay the salary arrears of civil…

The Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Niger State Chapter, Idris Lafene, has called on the Umaru Mohammed Bago-led government to pay the salary arrears of civil servants he inherited from the immediate past administration in the state.

He made the call when Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mu’azu Hamidu Jantabo, visited various agencies and parastatals under his ministry on a familiarisation tour.

Lafene said the challenges facing civil servants were mostly the consequential adjustment of minimum wage, non-payment of salary arrears and ineffective promotion for civil servants.

Jantabo assured that the staff of agencies under his ministry would begin to enjoy a good welfare package for optimum performance.

He said the era of paying money to agencies without positive impact was over.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...